Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Acquires A$5,022,312.40 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett purchased 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$196.57 ($136.51) per share, with a total value of A$5,022,312.40 ($3,487,716.94).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Daniel Tillett bought 46,737 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$99,175.91 ($68,872.16).
- On Monday, November 14th, Daniel Tillett bought 2,307,925 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$475,432.55 ($330,161.49).
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Daniel Tillett purchased 4,826 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$11,152.89 ($7,745.06).
