Raymond James Downgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Outperform

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE MIXT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,957,920 shares of company stock valued at $583,625. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.