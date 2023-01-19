Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after buying an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

