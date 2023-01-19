RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $297.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

