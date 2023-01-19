RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

