Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

