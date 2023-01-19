Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.