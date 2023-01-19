Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.