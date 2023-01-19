Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 36,781 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

