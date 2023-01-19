Republic Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

