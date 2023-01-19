Reshma P. Shetty Sells 157,626 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 157,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $278,998.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,468,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.