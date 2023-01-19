Reshma P. Shetty Sells 157,626 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 157,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $278,998.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,468,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
