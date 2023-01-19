ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60.

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

ResMed stock opened at $225.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average of $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

