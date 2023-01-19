Reviewing NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 22.76 -$58.33 million ($2.57) -7.95 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.28 million ($15.51) -0.05

Profitability

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -168.20% -76.33% -44.43% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -134.34% -115.82%

Risk and Volatility

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

