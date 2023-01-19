Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,380 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,380 ($65.65) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,152 ($75.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,706.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,133.46. The stock has a market cap of £99.71 billion and a PE ratio of 700.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40).

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

