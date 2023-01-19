Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,152 ($75.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £99.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 700.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,706.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,133.46. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

