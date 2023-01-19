Robert Buckley Sells 1,667 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $335,722.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88.

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.