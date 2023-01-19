Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 13.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.9% on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $37.83. 252,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,235,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Several other analysts have also commented on RBLX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox Trading Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 72,061 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

