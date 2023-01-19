Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 600,000 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,864,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPOW opened at $0.75 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

