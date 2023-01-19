Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.93.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

