Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.27).

ROR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

ROR stock opened at GBX 330.20 ($4.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,684.44. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.60 ($4.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 307.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

