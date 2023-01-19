Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock worth $23,027,408 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.