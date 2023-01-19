RPC (NYSE:RES) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

RPC Stock Down 7.6 %

RES stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. RPC has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202 over the last ninety days. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

