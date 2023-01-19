Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 965 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,805.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,956,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,267.54.

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

