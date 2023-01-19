Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 2,241 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $22,522.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 243 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,795.77.

On Monday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,146 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $36,742.44.

On Friday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $321,671.68.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $5,160.00.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

