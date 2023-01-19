Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

