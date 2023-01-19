Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Has $127,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

