Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

