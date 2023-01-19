Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.81. Sasol shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sasol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sasol by 131.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 146,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.