Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $16.81. Sasol shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 1,430 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
Sasol Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sasol
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.