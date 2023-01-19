Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SE stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
