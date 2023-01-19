Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $244.27 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $309.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

