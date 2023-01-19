Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 199.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.44).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.98), for a total value of £3,053,700 ($3,726,296.52).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 151.70 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.99. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.92.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

