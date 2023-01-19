SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,451 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

