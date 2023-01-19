SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,045 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.90 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.