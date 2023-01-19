SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,067 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,995,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after buying an additional 743,859 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,306,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 197.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 799,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 531,020 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $19.46 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

