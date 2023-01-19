SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,532,000 after purchasing an additional 336,892 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE ZWS opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

