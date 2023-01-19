SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

JBHT stock opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

