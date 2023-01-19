SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.01 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $51.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

