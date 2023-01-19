SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 74,567 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Veru worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veru by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 212.88%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

