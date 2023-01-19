SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,434 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Amundi bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

