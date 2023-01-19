Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Increases By 2,300.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

