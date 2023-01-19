Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Rises By 6,633.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 6,633.7% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cemtrex

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.