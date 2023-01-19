Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Grows By 7,200.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Country Garden has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.