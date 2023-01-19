Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Expands By 4,354.3%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 4,354.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNZ. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 5.0% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 123,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

