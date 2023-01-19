Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Increases By 1,300.0%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ATDS opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

