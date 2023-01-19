Short Interest in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Decreases By 40.6%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ExcelFin Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of ExcelFin Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.