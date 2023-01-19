Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Rises By 8,000.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,033,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Price Performance
GGII stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.
About Green Globe International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.