Short Interest in Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Rises By 8,000.0%

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,033,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Price Performance

GGII stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

