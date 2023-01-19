Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Grows By 7,516.7%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 7,516.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hello Pal International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Hello Pal International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

