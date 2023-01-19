Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Increases By 156.2%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $51.09 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.