Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 8,400.0%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE JMM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.33.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
