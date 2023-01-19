Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 8,400.0%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE JMM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the second quarter worth $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

