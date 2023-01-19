Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 78.6%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

SCWorx stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

