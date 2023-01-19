Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 78.6%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the December 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SCWorx stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
