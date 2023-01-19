Sicart Associates LLC Takes $262,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $444,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

HD opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average is $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

